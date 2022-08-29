Dear Readers, 

If the voting for the 2022 Best of the Best Awards continues at its current pace, we will have more than 25,000 votes in this year's contest. That's a new record for this awards program and we are grateful for all those that have taken the time to vote for their favorite businesses. 

