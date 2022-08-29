If the voting for the 2022 Best of the Best Awards continues at its current pace, we will have more than 25,000 votes in this year's contest. That's a new record for this awards program and we are grateful for all those that have taken the time to vote for their favorite businesses.
Having said that, even with all those votes, we have several categories where less than five votes separate first and second place. A few categories are divided by as little as one vote.
So that you know, I'm the only one — other than the company that does the vote counting — who knows which business is winning in over 50 categories. Once the winners are determined, I'll be the guy keeping that a secret until it is announced in a video presentation on capjournal.com.
The video announcement will be timed to drop right before the 2022 Best of the Best Awards Special Edition is published and inserted into the Capital Journal. That section will also be available on capjournal.com and will be emailed to our readers.
Winners will receive a very nice award and, new this year, a static cling sign to proudly display at their business. It is designed to attach to the door but where it is displayed is totally up to the business that wins.
There is still time to vote and with the categories as close as they are, your vote can still make a difference and cast your choice by Wednesday. You can vote at capjournal.com/bestofthebest2022.
Thanks to all that have voted, and my hat is off to the businesses that have made it this far. Good luck!
