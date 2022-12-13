I'm not a person that is quick to get angry. I'm one of those very calm people, and it takes a while in most cases to get me mad. But boy when I get there, it is like a volcano erupting. One of the things that get me there is cruelty or negligence to animals.
I experienced that today while out shoveling snow off my driveway. I had just gotten started when I heard a dog crying. Looking around I spotted a small black dog probably 7-8 inches tall tied out in the snow.
Now given the fact that there were around 5 inches of snow on the ground, I could barely see the top of the dog. Being a dog lover (I've got three), I stopped shoveling and walked over.
This small dog would not stop crying, and I went to the door of the house I thought must be where the owners lived. A nice enough guy answered the door and was not aware of his dog being tied outside. He said the guy that lives downstairs must have tied him out and he would get him to come to get the dog.
I picked up the dog in an effort to try and warm it up and waited ten minutes — no one had come out yet.
This little dog had ice frozen completely around all four paws and it was stuck to his stomach — hard solid ice. I took the dog home and my wife and I ran warm water over it until the ice was gone and then wrapped the pup in a warm towel.
I looked out the window and saw the guy from downstairs walking down the road, obviously looking for the dog. I took the dog outside and told him the condition I had found it in and that small dogs can't be left outside like that.
His comment was that it was none of my business and that — and this one really shows the ignorance of some people — it wasn't even cold outside. I told him that if I saw the dog outside again like that I would call the police.
Well, I called them anyway and reported it. The police assured me they would come out if I saw the dog tied out again.
This is a long story I know, but what most bothered me, other than the dog's life at risk, was the ignorance of this guy. It might not be cold to a human but a small dog in 5 inches of snow is another story.
I hope the downstairs guy reads this and learns something. Hopefully, he is not the owner of the dog.
Folks, please do not stake your dogs outside in weather like this, especially small dogs. It doesn't take long before something bad can happen.
