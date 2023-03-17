The publisher of a community newspaper has a really cool job. One day, I’m heavily involved in the newsroom operation, the next, I’m working with our advertising department, and the next creating an event to honor teachers, athletes and artists. In other words, you never get bored.
The newspaper business looks totally different now compared to what did when I started years ago.
Giving you the best in local news and information is still our mission, regardless of the platforms we use to do that. Whether it’s print, our website, our Facebook page, or through our app, our goal remains the same.
I’m excited about the team of reporters we have, and they are working hard to get better every day. Not having an editor has allowed me to work much closer with them, and it has confirmed what I already knew — they are committed and dedicated to bringing you the best coverage.
Another way the newspaper has changed is through digital advertising and marketing.
Of course, we still have print advertisers. If you want to reach a larger audience that is also one of the best demographics, print advertising should be part of your overall marketing strategy.
As more and more advertisers realize the importance of digital, they may not realize that we have a full-fledged digital marketing agency called CJ Digital Marketing (cjdigitalmarketing.net).
The list of advertising partners that utilize this marketing arm of our brand has grown exponentially over the last year. To date, over 100 advertisers — both from inside and outside our market — have found success with us and digital advertising.
As I told an advertiser last Thursday, we have yet to execute a marketing campaign that didn’t work.
So why am I telling you this?
As I visit some of the fine businesses in our community, I tend to hear the same thing.
I thought you were just a print newspaper.
So the thing I should have done a better job of — and a long time ago — is to let our advertisers know we can do much more than just print advertising.
That’s the message I’ll be relaying as I meet with our current advertisers and the ones that should be marketing their products with us over the next few months.
And guess what? Allowing us to partner with you in crafting your marketing success story not only helps your business grow (it will) and recruit employees (yep, it does that too), but by being our partner, you help ensure the success of the best local news and information source in our community — the Capital Journal.
