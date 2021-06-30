That’s right, the Capital Journal is proud once again to begin accepting nominations for Hometown Heroes — the 2021 Edition. This very popular annual contest highlights those individuals in our community who give selflessly of their time and money — or both — to make our community the great place it is to live and work.
The format is a little different this year since we’ve already announced the 2021 Citizen of the Year back in February in the Capital Journal’s Progress edition. Instead of having a single winner, we’ll announce up to five winners to celebrate and write about in a special Hometown Heroes section of the newspaper and on the website — capjournal.com.
Now accepting nominations! There are two ways to nominate a deserving individual. First, go to capjournal.com/hometownheroes and complete a nomination form. The second is to mail your nomination to us at Capital Journal, 333 W. Dakota Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. Please write “Hometown Heroes” on the envelope. We will accept nominations until July 17, so don’t delay. We’ll announce the winners in a late-July publication.
Everyone knows someone that goes beyond the norm to help another member of the community, volunteers their time and resources and never asks anything in return. Let’s honor those special community members by letting everyone know what they do. All you have to do is take a few minutes and complete a nomination form at capjournal.com/hometownheroes.
As the publisher, I’m committed to having the Capital Journal and capjournal.com play a much bigger role in celebrating all this community has to offer. We did that in May with the Best of Preps Awards Banquet and this is just another way to accomplish that goal. I invite you to support our effort by nominating a deserving individual.
