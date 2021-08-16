During the last two weeks, hundreds of local residents weighed in on which businesses should be nominated for consideration as the BEST OF THE BEST. Residents nominated 169 local businesses — the same business could be nominated in more than one category — and there are a total of 49 different categories.
Starting on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. you will be able to begin voting and determine who really is the BEST OF THE BEST. Please take a look at each category and pick your favorite. Simply go to https://capjournal.com/bestofthebest to vote. We will also print a ballot in the Capital Journal and Reminder Plus on select dates that can be turned in at the CJ office.
The winning business in each category will receive some very special treatment. Each winner will receive an award to proudly display in their business, and they will be highlighted in a special publication. Each winner will also have an article written about their business in a news brief format called the “Winner’s Circle.” This will appear in the Capital Journal and at capjournal.com.
Show some love to your favorites! Whether it be the best in fast food, the best auto dealer or the best haircut, you have the power to help your favorite local business get the recognition they deserve. Recognition that lasts all year long!
Thanks to everyone that took the time to nominate a business or multiple businesses. We very much appreciate it and now, LET THE VOTING BEGIN!
