I haven’t written about public notices before, but my goal is for you, the reader, to better understand what purpose they serve and how we do our dead-level best to ensure they are published accurately and as requested.
Public notices are for everyone
Newspapers have served as the guardian of public notices and are the ideal place to view public notices as everyone has the opportunity to view them. We do publish them in print and online as well so the reader has options and can choose what is most convenient for them.
Public notices lead to news stories
Many newspaper editors comb public notices for story leads, such as a notice about a bar that intends to open near a pre-school, a rezoning request to place a cemetery across the street from a residential area, a mining company seeking a permit to withdraw millions of gallons of water from the local aquifer, a unique new business coming to town, etc. As a reader and community member, it is important that you read these too.
Transparency online
Having an independent watchdog be a part of the public notice process better protects the interests of citizens. Newspapers ensure notices are published correctly and according to legally required timetables, and then provide affidavits that prove publication.
Newspapers and press associations around the country provide free access to aggregated notices posted by their state’s newspapers. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent launching these sites and improving the technology for both archiving and searching notices.
They’re news, that’s what we do.
Not only do we help keep the light shining on government with notices, but newspapers also help bind the community by covering local news, prep sports and human-interest stories about our neighbors, civic events and so on.
Many might not give public notices a second, or even first, thought when finding them in the newspaper. But public notices play a vital role in keeping the public informed about what is happening in their communities.
