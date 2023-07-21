It hasn’t been that long ago that I wrote an article about two dogs that needed a home. Not unusual in most cases, but this one was unique for two reasons.
First, they had to be adopted together since they had always been together, and it was very likely they were mother and daughter. Second, they were chihuahuas which is not a breed everyone loves, but if you read my first story about them, you know our family does.
Because of the above two reasons, I was a little concerned about these two creatures named Nina and Gigi. I also knew that some lucky person was going to get some amazing companions if we could put the right person with Nina and Gigi.
I’m happy to report they have found their forever home! Brenda Manning from Hopeless to Homes called me late last week to let me know. Needless to say, everyone involved was very happy (and relieved) that they had found a home.
Taking care of homeless animals is indeed a calling, and it takes more people than you think to make it happen. From the shelter owners to foster parents to the volunteers that give up their time to care for them, everyone plays an important role in getting to the happy ending.
I was fortunate enough to meet two foster parents, Mark Dutt and Rick Augusztin, who took care of Nina and Gigi while waiting for their adoption. My hat is off to these two for always being ready to help.
The joy they felt in loving these two beautiful dogs can be enjoyed by all of us by getting involved in whatever way we can. These homeless pets need care, food, veterinary care and especially love. If you can’t donate your time, please consider donating money to either PAWS Animal Rescue or Hopeless to Homes. It is money well spent.
Brenda sent me a video of Nina and Gigi in their new home, they were playing and so happy.
