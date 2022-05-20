Purchase Access

The second annual Capital Journal Best of Preps Awards ceremony was held on Monday and while it is now behind us, it is still very much on our minds. It was a huge success as student-athletes, family members, the community and the sponsors gathered to celebrate the achievements this amazing group of young people made. Not only do they excel in sports, but in life. Hearing about their work ethic, sportsmanship, hard work in the classroom, mentoring other athletes and, of course, their accomplishments on the field, floor and court was amazing.

You know things went well when everyone from the sponsors to the winners go out of their way to say thanks and compliment every part of the event. I have always said that if the students leave this event feeling more special than they did when they came in, we have accomplished our mission. For two years running...MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

One of the thank you cards we received says it all. This is from both the winner and her mom, “Thank you so much for such a lovely evening at the Best of Preps Awards ceremony. It was a class act from start to finish. The greetings, the food, the presentation, and the guest speaker (Chris Maxwell) provided a message of appreciation, recognition, and anticipation for what is yet to come for these outstanding youth. Thank you for putting on an event that honors and recognizes these kids! The future is bright!”

I said to the winners and I’m saying it again here, that events of this scope do not happen without the commitment and generosity of local businesses who are willing to pull out their wallets and go the extra mile. We were fortunate enough to have a sponsor group that consisted of both new and returning businesses. I can’t thank them enough and if you get a chance, thank them next time you see them for making this happen. Our event sponsors included:

Dakota Prairie Bank-Presenting Sponsor

Cody Volmer

Ringneck Energy

Kennebec Telephone

AGE Corporation

Avera

Cone Ag

Fort Pierre Livestock

CHS Riverplains

Barber Farm Service

Pierre Regional Airport

BankWest

Yesway

Thanks also go to the other area businesses who donated items for the gift bag each winner took home with them:

McDonald’s/Leonard Management

All Around Graphix

Ringneck Energy

BankWest

Pizza Hut

Kennebec Telephone Company

Dakota Plains Federal Credit Union

Lynn’s Dakotamart

Grossenburgs

South Dakota Department of Transportation

My hat is off to everyone who played a part in making this happen — the parents, the businesses that chose to serve as sponsors, the leadership at the schools for making such great choices, Steve Kost from Dakota Prairie Bank for his introduction and presenting sponsorship, and Chris Maxwell, who did a great job as our guest speaker. We also had some very special guests send their congratulations by video — Mayor Steve Harding, Mayor Gloria Hanson, State Representative Will Mortenson, State Representative Mike Weisgram, DeMoine Adams, and last but not least, Tom Cruise (that was him wasn’t it?).

We’ll be back again in December for another special event honoring another group of talented students.

Best,

Jeff



