Capital Journal and capjournal.com readers,
We have so many great businesses in Pierre and Fort Pierre and it’s time to determine what businesses our community says are the BEST of the BEST.
This contest has run annually for several years now, and in 2021 we have given it a new name — The Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards. We’ve added even more categories to make sure you get a chance to nominate and then vote for your favorite.
Don’t think your nomination or vote counts? Last year, several winners in different categories won — or lost — by one vote.
Show your favorite business in each category some love by nominating them and, once the voting period begins, make sure to come back and vote for them.
The nomination period begins on Aug. 3 and ends on Aug. 16. Go to www.capjournal.com/bestofthebest to nominate a business in each category. The voting period begins on Aug. 17, but I will remind you of that several more times before we get there.
Right now, or starting on Aug. 3 to be more exact, it is all about making sure your favorite business gets nominated.
The winners in each category will receive an award and will be highlighted in a special publication once we announce the winners. We’ll also create a special directory online on capjournal.com, so our 93,000 monthly visitors to the site can see who won as well.
Help your favorite business be the BEST of the BEST by nominating them starting on Aug. 3.
Best,
-Jeff
