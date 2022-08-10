The nomination round for the 2022 Best of the Best Readers Choice Awards has ended and was a big success. More than 2,000 people nominated businesses, the most we’ve ever received in the Best of the Best Awards contest. The top three finalists in the nomination round will now move on to the voting round, beginning next week. In many categories, one vote made the difference between a business moving on to the voting round — and one step closer to being the Best of the Best — or waiting until next year to try again.
Winning the vote and Best of the Best title is very important to many of our local businesses. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen the Best of the Best plaque displayed on the walls of those that have won in the past. I’ve even seen the award highlighted in their advertisements and on social media. Yes, it does matter to our local businesses to be named as the Best.
That’s why placing your votes is important when the voting round opens next week. Similar to the nomination round, one vote can make the difference. We saw that in many cases last during last year’s voting round.
We have so many great businesses in our community, doing their best each day to take care of their customers by offering quality products and services. Don’t assume your favorite will win.
Thanks to all who took the time to nominate a business, and be sure to come back and vote next week. Voting begins on Aug. 17 at capjournal.com/bestofhtebest2022.
