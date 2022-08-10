Dear Readers,

The nomination round for the 2022 Best of the Best Readers Choice Awards has ended and was a big success. More than 2,000 people nominated businesses, the most we’ve ever received in the Best of the Best Awards contest. The top three finalists in the nomination round will now move on to the voting round, beginning next week. In many categories, one vote made the difference between a business moving on to the voting round — and one step closer to being the Best of the Best — or waiting until next year to try again.

