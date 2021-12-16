Dec. 31 marks the last day to nominate someone for the Capital Journal's Citizen of the Year. Nominations have been steadily coming in, but we know more citizens need consideration for this honor.
Here's just a sample of what we hear in the nominations we've received.
John Doe has been a champion for children and children's education.
John Doe serves his neighbors, and he includes everyone in that category.
Jane Doe unselfishly gives to everyone she comes into contact with, never wanting or expecting anything in return.
Those are some great examples, but I know many more people might not get nominated if not for you. You know who I'm talking about, those individuals who are there when you need them, go the extra mile and give both their time and money.
Citizen of the Year is an excellent opportunity to showcase the people who make this such a great place to live and work.
So please remember to get your nomination in before Dec. 31. We will announce the winner and nominees in Progress magazine in February 2022.
The upcoming Progress magazine's theme is "A Community's Journey," and I can't think of a better place to announce the Citizen of the Year Award winner.
We want to recognize that special someone in our community who has gone above and beyond by doing what's more than expected of them and deserves recognition.
I'm certain you know someone deserving of this award. All you have to do to nominate someone is go to capjournal.com/citizenoftheyear and complete the nomination process. It only takes a minute to send someone you know on their way to becoming Citizen of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.