Dear Readers,
Hopefully, you saw the story about these two pups in our newsletter. The newsletter post is about the plight of two Chihuahuas that are available for adoption at Hopeless to Homes in Pierre. They are a pair and have to be adopted together since they've been together for such a long time. Their names are Nina and Gigi.
Now, I know that opinions about this breed vary, and I was one of those people that said I would never own one. Until our family did.
First, it was Ellie, a long-haired Chihuahua that my wife got for her birthday. She was a great dog, and she loved my wife dearly. She lived for 14 years, and for every one of those days she was with us, she curled up next to Kathy wherever she was. While Ellie loved all of the family, Kathy was her person, which is a trait for most Chihuahuas.
Then there was Freckles. She was part Chihuahua and part rat terrier. She had all the traits of a Chihuahua, but she loved everyone equally. I was her person, but if I weren’t around, she gave her love to the rest of the family. She liked everybody. Freckles contracted cancer, and after a long fight, she passed.
Now there is Peanut, my daughter’s Chihuahua-rat terrier. She’s a great dog and loves my daughter so very much. When Miranda is sick, Peanut knows it and will not leave her side until she is feeling better.
We also have Rosie, who might be about one-tenth Chihuahua, but that’s another story. She is a great member of the family as well.
My reason for telling you about our Chihuahua history is that I can vouch for what great family members they are. Need other reasons? I have seven great reasons for you to consider them.
Size: Chihuahuas or part-Chihuahuas are smaller dogs. Their compact size makes them suitable for living in apartments or small homes. They require less space compared to larger dog breeds and can be easily accommodated in urban environments.
Low exercise needs: They do not require excessive exercise or long walks. While they still benefit from regular physical activity, their exercise needs can be met with short walks, indoor playtime and interactive toys. This makes them a suitable choice for people who may have limited mobility or prefer a less active lifestyle.
Affectionate and loyal: They are known for forming strong bonds with their owners. They often become deeply attached and affectionate towards their human companions. They enjoy cuddling, sitting on laps and being close to their owners. Their loyalty can create a strong emotional connection and provide companionship.
Portability: Due to their small size, they are highly portable. They can be easily carried in carriers or small bags, making them convenient to take along on trips or outings. If you enjoy traveling or frequently need to take your pet with you, they can be a good option.
Long lifespan: They generally have a longer lifespan compared to larger dog breeds. With proper care, they can live for 12 to 20 years or even longer. This means you can enjoy their companionship for a significant portion of your life.
Low grooming needs: They have short coats that are relatively easy to maintain. Regular brushing and occasional baths are usually sufficient to keep their coat clean and healthy. Their grooming needs are generally less time-consuming and costly compared to dogs with long or thick coats.
Great companions: They love unconditionally. You can't ask for more than that. If you're having a bad day or in a bad mood, they don’t care. They love you just as much as when everything is going great.
So, now, back to Nina and Gigi. I’ve met them, and they are a great pair. You can see the bond between them is very strong, hence the reason they need to be adopted together. So, if any of the reasons above appeal to you, I urge you to go see them at Hopeless to Homes. You won’t be disappointed and may have found your best friends for years to come.
Last thing. You may be wondering why I just don’t adopt them myself. It’s a fair question. We have three dogs already, and I think these two need their own place and their own person. Our family shouldn’t be the only one to be blessed with these loving creatures.
