Chihuahuas

Nina, left, and Gigi are a bonded pair looking for a new family to join.

 Jeffrey Hartley

Dear Readers,

Hopefully, you saw the story about these two pups in our newsletter. The newsletter post is about the plight of two Chihuahuas that are available for adoption at Hopeless to Homes in Pierre. They are a pair and have to be adopted together since they've been together for such a long time. Their names are Nina and Gigi.

