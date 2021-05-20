In the Tuesday, May 18 edition we announced we are moving our printing to our sister newspaper in Madison, South Dakota on Tuesday, May 25.
This is a good thing and newspapers all over the United States are doing the same in order to be as efficient as possible. It simply doesn’t make sense in today’s world to have two fully functional printing facilities this close together. Since Madison has a very large commercial print operation, we chose to move the printing of the Capital Journal and the Reminder Plus there rather than have them move here. They also have a much better and newer press so I expect to see even better quality in the printing of the CJ and the Reminder.
Other than physically relocating the printing of the paper, nothing else changes. If I didn’t tell you we were doing this, you might not have ever known. We are still going to be the Capital Journal at the same address with the same phone number and the same people working every day to bring you the best in local news and information.
We are and will continue to be your hometown newspaper.
As I mentioned above, newspapers across the nation and many in close proximity to us already do this. It makes good financial sense and will help us to have an even better 2021 and beyond than we are already having.
If you have any questions, let me know. Email me at jeffrey.hartley@capjournal.com.
