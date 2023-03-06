Over the last few days, we have received several complimentary emails about the articles and stories we’ve produced for the website and in print. We appreciate every single one of them and never rest from being in a constant state of improvement.
That’s quite a feat since we are a small newspaper but we do our best to provide coverage of the stories that are important to you with the tiny but mighty staff we have. The feedback you give us, both bad and good, is really appreciated because it helps us determine what is most important to our readers and what we should be covering more — and sometimes less.
Do we ever make mistakes? We do, but we’re quick to correct them where possible.
There is no doubt about the important role a newspaper plays in the life of a great community like ours. That’s easy for someone to say that works for the Capital Journal and capjournal.com, and not everyone might agree with that statement. But one great example of the important role we play in our community is our sports coverage.
Our sports editor, Austin Nicholson, has done an excellent job since he joined us last year and works hard to cover everything he can. He’s passionate about sports and delivering quality coverage which are two great qualities that show in his writing. No one comes close to offering the level of coverage he has provided for the Capital Journal.
I heard from many readers how much they like him and appreciate the quality of his writing and his effort to cover as much as possible. Of course, he can’t cover everything, but it is not from a lack of trying.
Sports coverage like this is just one example of the benefit of having a local print and digital newspaper. I mean, where would this kind of coverage exist without it?
It wouldn’t.
Sports isn’t the only thing we cover but with the Pierre boys and girls basketball teams headed to state tournaments, and we’ll be going too, it makes for a great illustration of the value a local newspaper provides.
We want to do more. And we can with your support.
By support, I mean either by becoming or by remaining a subscriber. We can cover more and dive much deeper into stories that matter to you with your support.
Whether print or digital, your subscription to the Capital Journal helps support our newsroom’s efforts to cover more. Your subscription goes a long way in ensuring that teams like these two get the coverage they deserve. As one reader said recently, “these stories will be in the personal archives of these kids for decades.”
Your support through a print or digital subscription can help make that possible.
If supporting local journalism like this strikes a chord with you, you can subscribe today by going to capjournal.com and clicking on the green subscribe button. Our newsroom and I thank you in advance.
