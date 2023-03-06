Over the last few days, we have received several complimentary emails about the articles and stories we’ve produced for the website and in print. We appreciate every single one of them and never rest from being in a constant state of improvement.

That’s quite a feat since we are a small newspaper but we do our best to provide coverage of the stories that are important to you with the tiny but mighty staff we have. The feedback you give us, both bad and good, is really appreciated because it helps us determine what is most important to our readers and what we should be covering more — and sometimes less.

Jeffrey Hartley | 605-224-7301

