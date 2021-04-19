Greetings! Listen up! You’re not going to believe this! I agree with President Biden! No, it is not about his executive overreach in shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. No, it is not about how he has the forest service cutting back on logging permits thus shutting down the Hill City sawmill. No, it is not even about overreaching his presidential power and stopping fireworks at Mount Rushmore on Independence Day. No, it is definitely not about borrowing another two trillion dollars from communist China for more stimulus money disguising it as infrastructure.
So, what could I possibly agree with President Biden about? It is ending these forever wars that the Bush administration started in 2001. Yep, we’ve been at war in Afghanistan and Iraq for 20 years this fall! You could have entered the military in 2001 and be retired this year. That’s how long this albatross on our nation has been going on!
President Biden has announced we’re pulling out the remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan no later than September 11th , 2021! Hallelujah and Amen!
If the Afghan military isn’t trained by now, it never will be trained and it shouldn’t be our (the United States) responsibility to be the world’s police force. Heck, the Russians, (then the Soviet Union), went to Afghanistan in the 1980’s and had what some call their Vietnam War, losing over 27 thousand soldiers. Not to dive deep here, but we backed the opposition to Russia and supported Osama Bin-Laden in resistance to the Russian invasion. If you remember, we boycotted the 1980 Olympics because of this invasion.
A quick run-through about how we got there in the first place. After the terrorist attacks on our twin towers and the Pentagon, the Bush administration decided we needed to strike back at the leader of this terrorist group. Our intelligence had Bin-Laden pegged at being in the Tora Bora region of Afghanistan. So, we invaded. We waited 40 days before we entered this region. So, the question arises about the world’s biggest terrorist, who just was responsible for killing more than 3 thousand Americans on U.S. soil, was given a 40-day head start toescape. We go to where our 40-day old intelligence thinks he is at and expect him to still be there.
How we occupied that country through the entire Bush, Obama and Trump administrations is mind boggling to most Americans. I would also point out that we spent seven trillion dollars in taxpayer monies.
Also noteworthy is that during the Obama administration, they tracked down and killed the United States’ number one enemy Osama Bin-Laden. Why we have occupied that country this long is an absolute injustice to our brave military that were ordered to serve there and sometimes to die or be severely wounded.
Thank you President Biden for having the courage to stand up for our great military and say, “Enough is enough.” To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.
