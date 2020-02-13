When I read the fourth chapter of the Gospel of Luke, I wonder what's God doing in the wilderness? The short answer is this: God's connecting with us. God's becoming vulnerable to learn exactly what it means to wrestle with human emotions.
God already knows what it is to feel whole. The experience God receives as a human, entering his ministry on earth, is an up-close and personal experience of the powerful forces that can break even the strongest of wills.
And where does he learn this? Alone, in the wilderness.
The wilderness is often understood in spiritual terms as a dry and lonely place, a moment in our lives when we feel most vulnerable, most desperate. It's an experience that can inflict tremendous pain and questioning. It might even be a place that possesses us with the temptation to give up. This is why I see the wilderness as a good metaphor for mental illness.
And it’s in this vulnerable wilderness place that Jesus becomes fully human— not for his own sake, but for ours. This is why the church today is called the body of Christ. And it’s a great place to wrestle with the hard things of life, including mental illness.
Even though we are the body of Christ in today’s world, we are NOT one another’s savior. No one in your family or faith community can save you (and it’s not your responsibility to save anyone else) from diseases of the body, mind, or spirit. We can act in love, but only Jesus has the power to save, because Jesus is human AND God. And he has this power to heal, because he humbled himself for our sake, beginning in this wilderness scene.
What can we do as Christ’s body on earth? We can start by opening our eyes to those around us who might be silently suffering. Often in the wilderness of mental illness, we are not able to find a way forward without the support of those willing to take our hand. And in order to accompany a loved one through the wilderness, we have to know more about it.
I want to start by offering a few definitions. I use the National Institute of Mental Health as a top resource, because its a fairly comprehensive body of data that’s peer-reviewed and reliable.
Here are the many faces of mental illness:
- Anxiety Disorders
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD, ADD)
- Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD)
- Bipolar Disorder (Manic-Depressive Illness)
- Borderline Personality Disorder
- Depression
- Disruptive Mood Dysregulation Disorder
- Eating Disorders
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Schizophrenia
- Seasonal Affective Disorder
- Substance use and abuse
- Suicide Ideation and Completion
Mental illness and co-occurring behaviors are so much a part of many of our lives, so thank goodness it’s receiving more attention and energy in broader culture for the purpose of diminishing its stigma.
One great example recently is the Pierre Players rendition of Bill W. and Dr. Bob, a poignant play about the beginnings of Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon for friends and family of alcoholics. So many of the lines caught my attention, but since I wasn’t taking notes, I’ll share a few themes:
- The first step to wellness is admitting they need help.
- After decades of struggling independently with alcohol addiction, Bill and Dr. Bob realize they need one another to stay sober.
- The key to maintaining sobriety is pursuing the help they need through meetings, sponsors, and lifestyle changes.
Here’s my favorite part of the play. Bob says, “Our service keeps us sober.” Helping others discover wellness actually improves our own wellness. We are social beings, created to be one another’s help in times of trouble. But success in accompanying each other through the wilderness is 1. Admitting we need help in the first place. 2. Understanding mental illness well enough to offer effective navigation.
Substance abuse, for example, is complex; it often co-occurs with other mental illnesses, and although I’m not offering any simple solutions today, I’d like to begin a conversation about how we cultivate communities of care where it’s safe to share our stories. As those of us who watched Bill W. and Dr. Bob saw, sharing your story doesn’t make your pain any less real, but it does validate your experience as worthy of care, and that can lead to healing.
Whatever your wilderness might look like… depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, feelings of isolation, struggling with self-worth or body image, being in a profession that is lonely or underappreciated, dealing with financial hardship, struggling under the weight of a mental illness…the wilderness can be lonely, but the journey toward healing begins when our stories become validated in the stories of others. And as Jesus reveals in his own wilderness experience, in the stories of scripture. Let’s risk being in the wilderness together, in hope of finding Christ along the way.
Oh God, we praise you for making us fleshy and fragile. Like you, oh Lord, our bodies are mysterious and complex and all together wonderful. May we see you in them. Amen.
