Life is good. Of course it is when you consider the alternative. But then, the alternative is supposed to be good, too. The problem with an afterlife is you have to die first. The problem with living is you have to eventually die. I guess you can’t have the good without the bad.
My dad used to have a saying about bruises, scrapes and other injuries, “Just think how good it will feel once it stops hurting.” When I was still young and envious of the well-muscled jocks, Dad would say, “Don’t worry about being strong ... smell isn’t everything.” Once, when I was trying to cross a very cold creek in my bare feet, Dad told me to warm one foot by lifting it out of the icy water. Great, but the other foot was still freezing. “Well, then, lift it out of the water too.” Thanks a lot, Dad.
When I was in high school, I had a car that was way too fast for anyone. Dad eventually sold it out from under me; I was upset then, but it was the best thing he could have ever done. The good and the bad sometime need perspective.
A story I often tell goes like this. An old man went to Heaven. St. Peter greeted him and presented him with a gorgeous young woman. The raving beauty was to feed him peeled grapes, give him back massages and pedicures, listen to his stories of sports and hunting, and do every little thing he would ever desire. The man exclaimed that if this was Heaven, then he wondered how really horrific the other place must be. St. Peter said, “If you want to know what it is like, just ask her.”
We complain about living in too small of a home and go into major debt to finally live in a larger house. Then the kids graduate and the huge place is lonely and you move to a smaller house. Go figure.
They say that the Promised Land is overflowing with milk and honey. Have you ever drank milk with honey in it? Not good. If you have ever been overflowed with milk and honey, then you know how sticky and messy it can be. Shakespeare might have been right when he said, “Nothing is good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”
If you want a fast car or a strong truck, then you will get lousy gas mileage. If you want a high-paying career, then you have to study and work hard for it. If you want well-reared children, then the occasional spanking might have to happen. (Yes, a justified spanking does hurt the parent more than the child.) If you want to graduate with a high grade point average, then studying has to be the rule. Fishermen are also ... storytellers. If you want to finally get done with this article, then you have to read even further. The good comes with the bad.
I guess we need both. Day wouldn’t be the same without the night to contrast it. I want to be rich because I know what poor is. In outer space where there is no comparison, how do you really know if your late-model hot-rod space car can zoom at one mph or a million?
I don’t believe I am saying this, but life is good because of the bad. The only things that are exclusively good are most of my memories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.