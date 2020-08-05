Many people mean well. They want to do the right thing, show kindness to others, help those in need, and live as good citizens of society. Their actions are largely motivated by what they think is best.
If you are reading the “Faith Matters” section of this paper, I imagine that you, reader, are a well-intentioned person. I applaud you.
Nevertheless, it is important to remember that, while intentions do matter, they’re not everything. That is, we can be very well-meaning and yet make very big mistakes. As the old aphorism goes, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
Unfortunately, I had to learn this lesson the hard way.
Some years ago, I received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service, informing me that I owed them money because I had underpaid my taxes. I was young at the time and had made a simple, honest mistake. My motive was not to cheat the government. Do you think the IRS cared about my intention? No. I failed to do what I should have done, and they demanded I pay. Intention was not enough.
This principle is important to consider with respect to our relationship with God. God is kind of like the IRS. While he is infinitely loving, gracious, and merciful, he is also just, righteous, and unchanging. He makes demands on our lives. He gives commands, not suggestions. He has standards. He upholds them and will not change them.
Our relationship with God, therefore, must be based on more than just our intentions. It must also be based on truth. Not only should we mean well, we should also know the truth and live the truth.
Where do we find the truth? We find it in Jesus, as he says, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
