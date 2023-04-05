Good Stuff – Christian one liners By Jim Thompson Apr 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jim Thompson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save So you say you need some Christian jokes for coffee? Here are some I've been collecting through the years:CHRISTIAN ONE LINERS -Don't let your worries get the best of you; Remember, Moses started out as a basket case.Some people are kind, polite, and thoughtful Until you try to sit in their pews.Many folks want to serve God, But only as advisers. It is easier to preach ten sermons Than it is to live one.People are funny; they want the Front of the bus, Middle of the road, And back of the church.Opportunity may knock once, but temptation bangs on the front door forever.Quit griping about your church; If it was perfect, you couldn't belong.If a church wants a better pastor, It only needs to pray for the one it has.We're called to be witnesses, not lawyers or judges.God Himself doesn't propose to judge a man until he is dead. So why should you?Some minds are like concrete Thoroughly mixed up and permanently set.Peace starts with a smile.I don't know why some people change churches; What difference does it make which one you stay home from?Be ye fishers of men. You catch 'em - He'll clean 'em.Coincidence is when God chooses to remain anonymous.Don' t wait for 6 strong men to take you to church.Forbidden fruits create many jams.God doesn't call the qualified, He qualifies the called.God grades on the cross, not the curve.God loves everyone, But probably prefers 'fruits of the spirit' over 'religious nuts!'God promises a safe landing, not a calm passage.He who angers you, controls you!If God is your Co-pilot, swap seats!Prayer: Don't give God instructions, just report for duty!The task ahead of us is never as great as the Power behind us. The Will of God never takes you to where the Grace of God will not protect you.We don't change the message. The message changes us.You can tell how big a person is By what it takes to discourage him/her.The best mathematical equation I have ever seen: 1 cross + 3 nails = 4 given.There is no greater treasure than a good friend!Sitting here thanking God for good friends,I'm Jim Thompson.This is from Jim Thompson, a former Pierre resident now living in Sturgis. Thompson writes 'Good Stuff' which listeners or readers have sent him through the years of his radio career. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Clothing Religion Christianity Psychology Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit a Letter to Editor Submit
