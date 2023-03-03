Jim Thompson

Jim Thompson 

If you give a boy a baseball, he will want a bat to go with it. You’ll buy him the best bat you can find, and then he will probably want a bucket of balls and a glove and some cleats too.

Then, he will probably spend hours begging you to go out in the yard to play with him, even though you may want to sit on the couch and watch tv. He will insist. And his insistence will win.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments