Memorial Day week..much to remember. Here's a poem from my old friend Rod Nichols to commemorate the dead who secured our freedom:
Memorial Day
There's a fair wind over Arlington,
And the Black Hills late tonight.
There's a calm o'er Fort Bliss Texas boys
under lowered stars and stripes.
There's a hundred nineteen other towns
'cross this land we hold so dear,
where we'll lay a wreath and say a prayer
for the heroes restin' near.
Though the strife is never over seems
and the threat's not done with yet.
They have paid the price for liberty
and a nation won't forget.
For it takes much more than wantin' it
to protect ol' freedom's ring;
like the courage and the sacrifice
'fore an anthem we can sing.
To those who died may it always be
that Ol' Glory still may wave
o'er a land that proudly honors you
as you sleep among the brave.
As the mournin' sound of Taps now fades
and the day now slowly ends,
we will pause and say a fond farewell
with a last salute dear friends.
There's a fair wind over Arlington
and the Black Hills late tonight.
There's a calm o'er Fort Bliss Texas boys
under lowered stars and stripes.
There's a hundred nineteen other towns
'cross this land we hold so dear,
where we'll lay a wreath and say a prayer
for the heroes restin' near.
Thanks Rod for great works..standing with my hat over my heart, I'm Jim Thompson.
This is from Jim Thompson, a former Pierre resident now living in Sturgis. Thompson writes 'Good Stuff' which listeners or readers have sent him through the years of his radio career. The poem's author is the late Roddy Eugene Nichols, a retired Houston high school teacher who gained nationwide recognition as a cowboy poet, passed away in December of 2007.
