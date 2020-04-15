The elderly woman at the door said her name was Marie, then asked about the baby. The desperate young girl, a visiting relative stuck with babysitting, was relieved and let the woman in.
Everyone else, including the babysitter’s parents, was at the hospital. The family’s great grandmother, having had fairly risky surgery, had indeed developed extreme complications. The baby, sick and colicky, could not be around hospital patients.
The old lady had probably been called because the babysitter was so young, was not familiar with the distant members of her family, and because of the baby’s condition. The woman went to the baby’s room and picked up the screaming child. Though the young girl had tried everything she knew, now the last 20 minutes of crying eased to a stop.
The woman continued holding the infant to her chest and shoulder, gently patting it. She began walking in slow circles around the room. As the baby calmed even further, the woman covered the rest of the house. She seemed to be familiar with it. The babysitter, so relieved, followed behind, willing to help.
Talking more to sooth the baby than to the babysitter, the old woman began telling about the family. The china cabinet had been brought over from England when the grandmother’s parents were immigrants. A polished box contained the United States flag, which honored great-grandfather when he died in World War II.
The babysitter was asked to fill a pan with hot water so a refrigerated formula bottle could be warmed in it. The girl had already tried feeding the baby, but it was worth another try.
Still walking with the infant, the woman quietly complained of modern families living so far apart. The girl had not even seen her own great-grandmother since she was too young to remember.
Though some of the grandmother’s belongings were at the nursing home, some were still here. The woman asked the girl to recover a huge leather book out from under others on the bookshelf, and put it on the coffee table. The Bible and the photos kept inside had been handed down to the rest of the family. It should be out now, since many family members were here – a sad reason for a family reunion.
The girl got the milk bottle, sat down on a big-armed chair, and was handed the baby. Sleepily, the tyke tried to balance the bottle and half-played at eating.
Still talking smoothly, the woman went across the room to look at dusty photos crammed too close together on a shelving unit.
The girl learned more about her family than she had ever known. The stories were wonderful. The girl almost forgot why her family was here. Finally, the baby could be put back in its crib. The woman trusted the girl to take over, and made a big point of saying goodbye.
The family returned with the expected bad news. Eventually, the girl thanked whomever it was for calling the old woman to help with the baby. Bewildered, they could not guess who the woman could have been, and no one had called in anybody to help. Flustered, the girl pointed to a freshly dusted photo. It was that lady, Marie.
It was her great-grandmother.
