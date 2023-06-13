U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.
U.S. Sen.John Thune (R-SD)

 U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D.

Higher prices have become a fact of life during the Biden administration. This is especially true for energy – in South Dakota, the typical family is paying $112 more per month for energy since President Biden took office. At the same time energy prices are straining family budgets, government policies are straining the energy industry and making our energy supply less reliable. This is no coincidence; it’s the predictable result of the policies President Biden has enacted over the last two and a half years.

From the earliest days of his administration, President Biden has moved to accelerate his vision of a Green New Deal future. His early decisions to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline and pause energy development on federal lands sent a clear message that discouraged domestic production of conventional energy, which led to higher prices for American families. With the help of Democrats in Congress, the president has also increased taxes and fees on conventional energy producers, which will only drive prices higher.

