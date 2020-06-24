He hadn’t been drinking, just playing pool, but lost track of time. Suddenly he exclaimed if that clock was right. A brunette waitress said yes, adding that being late for wherever was better than not getting there at all. He hit the door running.
He almost bowled over a brown-haired gal on the sidewalk as he raced out to his car. “Hey, slow down! You’re going to hurt someone!” He was late.
He saw the panicked face of a young woman in an oncoming car as his flew down the blacktop. Going way too fast, he braked on a curve so as not to edge even closer to the center line toward her car. He was still in his lane.
No cops in sight, so he took advantage of the straight away. Wow, he hadn’t seen the pickup waiting at a gravel road until he was to it. Thank goodness it wasn’t a cop car. The driver, some open-mouthed, dark-haired lady, might use her cell phone to call the cops, but he would be long gone, already home, before they could get anywhere near.
A commercial blared over his radio. Some young nag’s voice sweetly warned to slow down for road construction so you don’t hurt someone, and to buckle up. He reached to change the channel. The rumble strips barked for less than a second. He tried to correct. No go. A reflector pole snapped under his bumper. The undercarriage smacked dirt just before he reached the fence. Barbed wire strands snapped like string. Dirt flew as the car plowed into the field. His entire body strained against the shoulder strap. It must have held.
Through a sleepy fog, he sensed there were people everywhere. A woman fireman covered his face with a thick blanket so the extrication equipment wouldn’t send glass against him. An EMT’s voice – odd that it was slightly familiar – talked him through being strapped onto a stretcher. That voice kept him aware, and encouraged him, as the ambulance headed out.
At the emergency room, a bright light checking his pupils glaringly transformed into a woman’s face. She had dark hair; looked and sounded familiar. She said something about probably not a concussion.
Intravenous tubes were sticking out of his arm. An oxygen tube was taped against his nose. His eyes couldn’t really focus yet. A cute brunette was checking his pulse. Was she the woman who he almost ran into on the sidewalk? Man, what a coincidence.
He kept waking briefly, quickly drifting off again.
A burly man in a nurse’s smock towered over him. His own voice was raspy, but he joked that the woman nurse was cuter. The man shook his head; he’d been the only nurse since the guy was brought in. No, the first responders yesterday were all guys – firemen and EMTs. The male nurse started checking again for possible concussion.
“Man, you are lucky. Must have been forcing your guardian angel to work overtime.” The patient was remembering more clearly. The waitress, gal on the sidewalk, the other drivers, firewoman, EMT, nurse – all brunette. The voices, even on the radio ... they were all the same.
