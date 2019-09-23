With our local communities and state suffering from an ongoing housing affordability crisis, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will be voting on legislation this week that would make the situation even worse.
The Energy Savings and Industrial Savings Act would result in overly costly and aggressive energy efficiency requirements that would do little to improve the energy efficiency in newly-built homes, while seriously exacerbating the nation’s affordability woes by making new homes prohibitively expensive.
The legislation would encourage the Department of Energy to push overly prescriptive and costly energy targets and increase the federal government’s authority to discourage state and local governments from adopting cost-effective and location-appropriate building codes. Model codes are intended to be flexible. What is best for Nevada is not best for South Dakota. When addressing building codes, Congress should not alter this vital underpinning.
Moreover, the bill would result in costly energy and water conservation mandates in new homes that would add thousands of dollars to the price of a home without a corresponding reasonable payback period of 10 years or less. Failure to consider the true economic costs of energy-use reductions and establish a practical payback period for these investments results in fewer families being able to achieve the dream of owning a home of their own. This comes at a time when housing affordability is near a 10-year low and just six in 10 households can afford a median-priced home.
Sound building codes are already in place in our community and most states across the nation, and they are doing their job. New construction is built to more stringent codes and standards and is more resilient than older housing – a fact that FEMA and others have reported numerous times.
More rigorous energy conservation requirements for new homes will not only significantly increase the cost of these homes, they will encourage people to remain in older, less energy-efficient housing. The fact is, there are roughly 137 million units in our nation’s housing stock.
Approximately 130 million of these homes were built before 2010 and, therefore, were not subject to the new building codes now in effect.
