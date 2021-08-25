In the latest betrayal of both Americans and a face slap to veterans and their families, we see how American foreign policy remains as incoherent and incompetent as ever. In seeing history repeat itself, we see yet again why politicians must remain out of the war-fighting business, and leave it to professionals who actually know what they’re doing.
We must also permanently and forever remain out of the nation-building business, especially when cultural and religious traditions neither welcome nor desire democracy. Simply put, not every country wants to be America, nor should it, as that is what gives each nation its appeal, or lack thereof.
Fast-forward 46 years from Vietnam, and with Afghanistan’s fall — which I saw coming from the onset 20 years ago in the wake of 9/11 — the fact was an initial victory was obtained in short order — six weeks — by driving the Taliban into the woods, so to speak, the Taliban’s strength and mastery was always in playing the long game.
It took the Taliban about a decade to drive out the Russians with their tails between their legs. They also knew if they waited long enough, the United States would also walk away with their tails between their legs as well. Sure enough, the Taliban was spot-on here. In other words, the United States won the battle but lost the war.
Consequently, I find myself embarrassed in light of recent events where many veterans like myself have found ourselves contemptuous of “so-called leaders” displaying their incompetence on steroids, and exposing the United States — yet again --to ridicule and shame on the world stage.
Only now, we have Professor — Dr. — Tom Nichols at the Naval War College pontificating about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, about how she’s “unserious, self-serving, and faux patriotic.” He wouldn’t know serious in some regards, simply because she won’t jump on Nichols’ well-known, “Never-Trumper” bandwagon.
One of the drawbacks of being an academic is their sometimes inability to distinguish academia from reality. I dealt with a few of those as an undergraduate myself.
So, to the professor, I submit the following: Have you sir, ever served our nation in uniform? So, again, I ask Dr. Nichols this: Have you, sir, ever served a cause greater than yourself? Have you ever run for, been elected to, and served in public office where you gave back to your city or state? No? I thought not.
Gov. Noem is 2-for-3 on this, and Dr. Nichols by comparison, seems 0-for-3.
It seems while the professor has distinguished talents in other areas, he also has an agenda, tailored to fit his predetermined conclusions; this, especially in light of the fact while Gov. Noem may have had her picture taken riding a horse while carrying the flag, I remember Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma having an almost identical photo taken. I can find fault with neither on that.
Governors aren’t ‘unqualified’ to assess foreign policy? Spare me!
In the last 45 years, Presidents Carter, Reagan, Clinton, and George W. Bush all served as governors, experience that helped them, but wasn’t required to win.
The bottom line is much like the Vietnam’s 1975 betrayal, the United States cut-and-run on Afghanistan now, showing yet again it throws anyone and everyone under the bus — like Kleenexes — once their usefulness has been expended, and that truly is America’s shame and disgrace, yet again magnified by the gross incompetence of President Joe Biden and his team of misfits and other accomplices who are batting way out of their league.
As a Marine in post-Vietnam boot camp, I was taught the importance of “hearts and minds,” a tactic the United States used to win support among the Vietnamese people against both the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong insurgencies within South Vietnam.
Looking back, I see “hearts and minds” as having a place and a purpose, but not where democracy isn’t fitting in keeping with a country’s unique culture or especially its religious traditions.
It was simply war profiteering, all while killing and maiming the finest of our rising generation, all in vain for no justifiable reason. Next time politicians want to start a war, they and their kids can go first at the head of the line — straight into its sausage grinder.
If they aren’t willing to do that, they need to shut up and follow the Marine Corps philosophy I was taught of preparing for war in order that our children and grandchildren can live in peace.
Not that they’ll ever learn…
Timothy Rollins is a campaign and electoral consultant who has worked campaign races in both the United States and Canada. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he is an alumnus of both Utah State University and The University of Utah. He can be reached by email at tcrollins@gmail.com.
