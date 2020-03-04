John the Baptist was an interesting guy. From his clothes made of camel’s hair to his diet of wild locusts and honey, I think it would be safe to say that if he showed up in our neighborhoods today, most of us would consider him a bit eccentric.
Yet, as strange as this man might have been, his life modeled some incredibly valuable lessons that we would all do well to incorporate into our lives.
After spending much of his life in the wilderness, John the Baptist started to gain some notoriety, as he preached about repentance and baptized people who heard and responded to his message.
For a strange guy wearing odd clothes and eating bugs, this was quite the turnaround.
Yet, while his ministry seemed to quickly gain a following, things changed before too long. One day Jesus showed up, and right away John recognized that the Messiah had finally come. From the very beginning, John knew that his primary ministry was to prepare the way for Jesus.
So, when the attention started to shift from John’s ministry to Jesus’, John the Baptist wasn’t threatened. Rather than clinging onto his own success or trying to build his own name or reputation, John the Baptist looked at how people were flocking over to Jesus and responded by saying, “He must increase, but I must decrease” (John 3:30).
That’s an incredibly powerful perspective! John understood that more than anything, his life needed to be about pointing people to Jesus. As I think about that, I realize that those of us who call ourselves Christians should take the same perspective. While there are all kinds of things that can demand our time and attention, our primary focus in this life should be to point people to Jesus. Whether it is our kids, spouses, family members, friends, coworkers, or the people we rub shoulders with at the grocery story, the most important thing we can do is help people see and experience Jesus in their lives. Our lives are no longer our own, we live for Him and should be about His mission.
So, how can we do this?
When we regularly seek to have the love and compassion of Jesus motivate us as we live, we see Him increase and our own selfishness decrease. When we keep our eyes open for opportunities to reach out to others even when it is not convenient, we see Him increase and our own agendas decrease. When we spend time in prayer and reading His word, we see Him increase as He starts to exchange our priorities and perspectives for His. Living a life of “He must increase, I must decrease” starts with humbling ourselves and giving Jesus the place of primary leadership in our lives. When we live this way, there’s no telling what incredible things God will do in us and through us.
What if our prayers and our attitudes started to reflect John the Baptist’s more? “He must increase, but I must decrease.” More of You Jesus, less of me. How could living that kind of life change the world around us? If we truly started to embody John the Baptist’s heart and instead of insisting on elevating our own preferences, desires, or agendas; could you imagine how big of a difference that could make?
Admittedly, this is much easier said than done. However, I believe that as we regularly re-center ourselves back onto Jesus, living our lives this way becomes much more possible. This is why taking time to connect with Jesus every day through prayer and Scripture is so important, and why being a part of a local church is so valuable. As we regularly give God time and space to work in our lives, we can see Him increase and when He does, we can see Him use us in incredible ways to make a difference in the lives of those we interact with on a regular basis.
So, I challenge you to join me in making this your prayer: more of you Jesus, less of me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.