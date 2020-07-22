Starting on July 23, Thursday editions of the Capital Journal will feature national political commentary from both a liberal perspective and a conservative point of view.
This week’s edition features Froma Harrop and Betsy McCaughey.
According to her profile at www.creators.com, Harrop covers the waterfront of politics, economics and culture with an unconventional approach. She takes public policy quite seriously. Herself, less so.
Despite some liberal tendencies, or because of them, Harrop has great affection for tradition. She also respects the profit motive, a reflection of years reporting on business and economics. But there are limits.
Recipient of numerous awards and honors, Harrop has worked on the Reuters business desk, edited economics reports for The New York Times News Service and served on the Providence Journal editorial board. She has written for such diverse publications as The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar and Institutional Investor.
Harrop’s been seen on MSNBC and PBS and heard on NPR and many other radio outlets. And she is currently a contributor to CNN Opinion.
Raised in the Long Island suburbs, Harrop attended New York University. She now lives in New York City and Providence, Rhode Island.
As for McCaughey, www.creators.com lists her as a well-known political commentator, constitutional expert, and regular guest on Fox News, CNBC and many national radio programs, including Dennis Miller, Sean Hannity and Lars Larson.
In 1993, she read the 1,362-page Clinton health bill, warned the nation what it said and made history. That stunning achievement catapulted her into office as lieutenant governor of New York and made her the go-to person on health legislation. Fifteen years later, she read all 2,572 pages of the Obama health law and is still the most recognized authority on what the law says.
McCaughey's columns and magazine articles have won national recognition, including the prestigious National Magazine Award and the H.L. Mencken Award.
McCaughey's name is a household word for those following national politics. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Vassar College and a Ph.D. at Columbia University, and she has taught at both institutions and written two books on the history of the U.S. Constitution. She is also the author of “The Obama Health Law: What It Says and How to Overturn” and a new e-book, “Decoding the Obama Health Law: What You Need to Know.”
McCaughey is also a patient advocate, leading a national campaign to stop hospital infections. As lieutenant governor, she drafted legislation to prohibit drive-thru mastectomies and 24-hour limits on hospital time, and to guarantee patients an appeal when their insurance company turns them down. Her legislation became a model for other states.
