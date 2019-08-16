I consider photography to be a hobby of mine. That being said when I heard the Perseid Meteor shower was coming up, I knew I wanted to shoot it. I had done this before so once I had the date, I charged the batteries and was ready to go, or so I thought.
The day came, I set up shop, and then waited. Nothing. I thought I had prepared properly. Camera was good, conditions were great but there wasn’t any activity in the sky. After a while I packed up feeling dejected and wondering what went wrong.
Later I realized that I was too anxious and set up too early in the night and should have been earlier that next morning. I would call that a rookie mistake, except this wasn’t my first picnic so to speak.
We are all victims of routine. We tend to fall into the same ordeal week in and week out. Now’s here is the kicker, I am not saying this is a bad thing. Having a routine is great. It keeps us focused and in order on a daily basis. There is however one thing that can flush your goals right down the porcelain throne. That one thing is casualness. This is really just a glorified term for idleness. So are we becoming too casual in our daily living? Let’s find out.
When focusing on an exercise program, lack of commitment is a major factor. If you go through anything half heartedly then the rewards may not be what you had in mind. Exercise takes time. The reason I repeat this is because it is easy to become discouraged. As wonderful as it would be, there is no miracle pill. While losing weight is great and is the main reason why most people workout, the most important aspect is your heart. In grade school we learn that our heart is a muscle. The only way to strengthen a muscle to exercise it against increasing resistance. No pill can do that.
When we do the same thing every day we tend to get better at it. When it relates to exercise this is called adaptation. In a nut shell it means that we become very efficient by doing the same exercise over and over, thus adapting to the original change. This is great for sports performance, but not good for weight loss or strength increases. If you always do the same workout for the same amount of time you will eventually hit a plateau where you fail to see any additional change. One way of overcoming this plateau is to modify your workouts every few weeks or months.
News flash…exercise isn’t always fun and enjoyable. It feels great once it is all over, it’s getting started that can be a little rough. Having a casual exercise routine can lead to disaster. Now when I say disaster, I am referring to wasted time and effort, and that has bad news written all over it. An exercise program needs to be precise. You need to know exactly what your goals are and what you plan on doing. If it sounds like a lot of work, then you are half right. Sure it takes a little time to get your plan in place, but it will better prevent you from having casualness in your workout. Details are never a bad thing when it comes to an exercise routine. The one thing you don’t want to do is get too overwhelmed with details and totally lose focus on the goals you have set.
If you are starting to dread your workout or your desire to exercise is heading south, then now is the time to do something about it. Break the funk and focus in on your goal. You will notice a difference…and you will feel great at the same time getting the results or shot you are looking for.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org
