Stretching. It is one of the easiest and most important things we can do for our bodies on a daily basis. It’s also a great way to increase your overall flexibility.
When you (and by you I mean your muscles) are more flexible, your daily performance can improve on a variety of tasks. Just think, tying your shoelaces or picking up this newspaper can be easier on your body if your muscles are flexible. Your range of motion will also increase as a benefit of stretching. As a result of this you will notice a difference in your balance and decrease the chance of injury as well.
What’s the big deal?
To some, stretching is a waste of time. Others may even admit that there are times when they are so anxious to start exercising that they even forget sometimes. I first fell in love with stretching when I began playing soccer in high school. My teammates and I quickly realized that when we were stretching we were not running. And since I wasn’t a huge fan of running, this was a good thing. Needless to say, if we were ever late to practice we still needed to run our laps. Since we were already late, there was no time for stretching.
One other thing I quickly learned was that there is always time for stretching. Whenever we complete our routine for the day you can always tell a difference if you stretched before you started or not. If you were lucky, (and I say this sarcastically) you might even notice halfway through your routine.
Look at it this way. Your muscles are like rubber bands. I realize this may be a bad analogy, but it works like this. If you leave a rubber band out in the cold and then bring it inside and try to use it right away, chances are it will break. Now I am not trying to say that your muscles will break if you don’t stretch. You just have a greater chance for injury if you don’t properly take care of them, especially before you warm them up.
A right way and a wrong way.
Believe it or not there are good stretches and bad stretches. The easiest and safest way to stretch is called static stretching. Static stretching is basically stretching to the farthest point and then holding it. These stretches are very easy to learn, and on top of that they enhance flexibility.
On the other end of the spectrum we have ballistic stretching. The name alone looks dangerous, and if you say it too loudly you might get arrested. Ballistic stretching is typically where people go wrong when stretching. This type of stretching involves bouncing, which sets your muscles up perfectly for injury. Back in the day, this type of stretching was very common, but over time it has been deemed more harmful than helpful. Ever heard of someone going ballistic? Maybe they were just stretching the wrong way.
Flexibility for all.
Being flexible is not just for women or gymnasts. If guys would take the time each day then we could all be a little more flexible. By no means am I suggesting doing the splits one day, but it would probably be nice to touch your toes, or even get past your knees.
Stretching is also a good way to improve posture. Each time we stretch, our muscles loosen up and become more relaxed. When our muscles are relaxed our posture then improves.
Warming up and cooling down is very important when exercising. While it is easy to overlook stretching, it is just as important as anything else. Stretching is a good way to help prevent injury and allow you to live a better life, especially when you get older.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org.
