During my run a few days ago I decided to change it up a bit. Typically when I run I like to have a distance in mind as my goal and work on my pace with each individual mile, or something like that.
This time however, I decided to go 30 minutes with no goal other than time. It’s not uncommon for my mind to wonder while running. It’s usually where I am able to clear my head.
For me, most runs are difficult to get going until later on. And later on usually means around mile four or five. That just sounds crazy, but it’s true. Once my body finds the right pace and starts adapting, then does it start to feel more comfortable.
Now when I say running allows me to clear my head, it is not done without some type of background music. I have often joked that putting my playlist together for marathons is more difficult than the actual run.
I love finding new artists and songs. Having an office close to our aerobics studio allows me to hear a lot of great new music. I thought I would try something different and share a few of my go to bands or songs that help keep me moving.
Angels and Airwaves – To make a long story short Blink 182 was my favorite band in high school. Fast forward to a few years ago the lead singer Tom left the band to focus more on one of his “other” bands. He has some pretty well written songs. To this day, the first song I listen to for any distance race is “call to arms” which is five minutes long, which puts a good chunk into that first mile and it keeps me on point to start.
Kygo – To be fair I have only known this artist for about a year or so but after I heard him by accident one day I was hooked. If you ever watch America’s Got Talent, you might have seen his remix of Higher Love by Whitney Houston performed with the African choir. I have also been a fan of other similar artists such as Avicii and Tiesto.
AC/DC – Sometimes you have to go old school. As an Iowa fan I am used to hearing Back in Black when the team takes the field. Along with AC/DC, Guns and Roses, Journey, and The Who also have some great tracks that I go.
Other notable mentions – I have a lot of various one hit wonders that range anywhere from Maroon 5 to Tracy Chapman to The Offspring and even some Taylor Swift (lots of variety). Beats per minute vary from song to song, but there are times when you need to pick it up and power through or sometimes just coast.
Finding your stride and pace through any workout routine has to be tailored to you. Regardless of what keeps you moving forward, keep your focus on what is comfortable for you. Who knows, a new song or artist might give you that little extra motivational kick.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org
