When was the last time you truly offered a generous act of service for someone? Did you do this with the expectation of receiving something in return?
The second question can be difficult to answer truthfully sometimes. However, it’s that genuine kindness that I want to touch on today and the impact it can have on your emotional health.
One thing about me that I love is story telling and remembering experiences that have helped shape who I am today. The following story is one that made a major impact on my life several years ago.
Living in Iowa we had some wild winters similar to South Dakota. I recall one winter storm waking up early so I could get a jump-start on shoveling before work. As I was getting dressed I could already hear someone else who had the same idea as me. Once I went outside I realized that my driveway was almost completely cleared off, and at helm of it all was a friend of ours that lived several blocks away. He had already finished his driveway and then started to go down the road in an attempt to get as much done before having to go to work.
We quickly finished my driveway. We then went on to knock out several more on the block (keep in mind that this is still about 5:30 in the morning with shovels, because Iowans are crazy like that).
Why was he doing this? The answer was really quite simple. He knew how happy the people would be when they saw their driveway cleared and the extra time they could spend in the warmth of their own home. It was seeing happiness in others that gave him just as much happiness in return.
So now that you know my little life-changing story about service, the question now is how this applies to our overall health.
Wellness is more than just getting in a good workout or eating right. It’s also keeping your spirit and mind in check while helping those along the way.
Getting to the top of the mountain is great, but if you are the only one there it’s bound to get lonely eventually. Helping others is just a small way to show that you care about them and that you care about you. After all, when was the last time someone went out of their way to give you a hand, I would be willing to bet that your day was better because of it.
In the world today it is very easy to do mindless things with the time we have. My suggestion is this: don’t be idle, do something positive not only for yourself, but for others and our community. The results are well worth it.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA.
