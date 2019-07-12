People ask me if I like Chinese food. While I don’t eat the glorious sweet and sour chicken very often, the best part for me is the fortune. Nothing is better than laughing at your friends’ fortune. However, that being said there are always some pretty good ones too. Here are two that I would like to share with you.
“You are what you do, not what you say”
The first thing that I thought of when I read this was the word integrity. I have always found it interesting that not many people truly understand it’s meaning. Integrity comes when character is tested. When you are tested it is important to stay true to your foundation, and not worry about the consequences that may come from doing what is right.
How do you employ integrity when working out? When you are by yourself, it can be very tempting to cheat a little in your workout. When I was in high school we lifted 5 days a week at 6:00 in the morning for swim team. Now lifting weights at 6 a.m. isn’t very appealing to me to begin with, but throw in the fact that I was in high school at the time and you have lost me all together. Each morning we would get our routine from the coach. It was then our responsibility to do all of the exercises. As you can guess, three sets quickly became one set and before you knew it we were done and having breakfast 30 minutes later. When we had practice that evening in the pool it was a different story. While some of the team skipped out early some nights, I was usually one of the last to get out. The bottom line: I may not have been the strongest on the team, but I was one of the more disciplined when it came to technique. I wanted my performance based on how I trained and not how much I complained.
It can be easy to say you did something, when in all reality you didn’t even come close. Last time I checked that was called being dishonest. When it comes to working out, the only person you are hurting is yourself. So go ahead and tell your friends you run 3 miles every day when you barely make it up a flight of steps. Sooner or later it will catch up with you.
“Don’t let your limits overshadow your talents”
Several years ago my dad joined the Y in my hometown (imagine that). He is one of those dedicated people standing in front of the building at 5 a.m. waiting to start his day. While he was explaining to me what he does during his workout, the conversation quickly shifted to some of his limitations. Now one of the first rules to personal training is not to let your client get discouraged at the things he or she can’t do. The most important thing you can do is motivate them through the things they excel the most at.
Take a quick glance at the world today. There seems to be more negative than positive remarks. We are quick to criticize and slow to show our appreciation. The same can be said about how we look at our personal goals. We tend to focus more on what we can’t do rather than the things we do well at. Just as the fortune foresees, if we let our limits overshadow our talents; we will be slower in achieving the results we want.
It is always good to push yourself when trying to achieve any type of goal. Be careful not to “bite off more than you can chew”. It is easy to get frustrated when you can’t do something. Make sure you are constantly reviewing the things you can do, and slowly push yourself forward.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org
