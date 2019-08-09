Softball is a great sport. It has a lot of similarities such as baseball, but also has some of its own unique qualities. As one of the student athletic trainers in college, my assignments generally included the softball games. Because of this, I got to see first-hand some of the behind the scenes that goes on with coaching strategy and rally chants.
Keeping along those same lines, I was introduced to “softball leagues” as a young age watching my dad play which has now transpired to me having played for several years. One thing that is for certain, a lot of the skill and finesse of the sport is tossed out the window from college to “beer league”. However one of the things that has stayed the same in one aspect or another and that is how the game is managed. In softball or baseball you have 9 players on the field at one time. League play is usually 10 but can also drop down to 8 if several “team players” decide not to show up. This changes the dynamic of the game before it even begins. Sorry coach. Once it is determined who is playing the fun of figuring out the lineup card begins. In a perfect world everyone has their best position on the field, and everything works out beautifully…this is rarely ever the case. Especially once the game begins. Shifting starts to take place depending on how everyone is playing or based on the lineup of the other team (those lefty batters can be tricky). This helps to maximize the best results for the team.
The same can be said with our health and wellness goals. We like to go into each day with a “perfect plan” or a lineup of what we think will happen. This is everything from what foods we are going to eat to how much exercise. However, more times than not roadblocks start coming up and the shifting starts to happen. In that case, turn your internal jukebox to “eye of the tiger” by Survivor and get after it like Rocky Balboa.
As we go through this game of life, each day is going to have its challenges and successes. The goal is to adjust as best you can to position yourself in the best way to win. It’s easy to sit back and take the “whatever happens, happens” approach, but the long term effects can be detrimental. As with softball, remember to smile and have fun as you continue to push forward.
Aaron Fabel, B.A in Exercise Science and Wellness, is the CEO at the Oahe Family YMCA. He can be reached by email at ajfabel@oaheymca.org
