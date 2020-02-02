Flip back to Page 2 and you’ll find something missing: John Clark’s name and photo.
John retired as publisher on Friday, and to say he’ll be missed is a big understatement. A principled man of integrity is to be prized, and we’re grateful we had him for the closing years of his working life.
I’ve been in Pierre for about two weeks, in part to help ease the transition and to help the newsroom in a few areas.
I’m the editor of two papers in Southern Arizona, so you can imagine my delight when I arrived Jan. 19 and it was 8 degrees as I exited the plane — at noon. The good news was that it would soar to 13 by day’s end. No wonder my wife declined to join me on this trip…
I sat in Jake’s eating a hamburger less than an hour off the plane thinking, “How am I going to make it through two-and-a-half weeks of this…”
I can’t recall ever being in that kind of weather — my short stint as kid in Minnesota doesn’t count because cold and snow are fun up until, oh, about driving age.
Oddly enough, I’ve become used to it. I even like it — despite one long walk during which my face froze and body parts came close to chipping off.
Besides playing editor, I’m the editorial director for Wick Communications, our parent company. We have about 30 newspapers in 11 states west of the Mississippi, and I hit the road now and then to visit them. My first trip to Pierre was in October.
GETTING TO WORKWhat have we accomplished in my two weeks here?
First, lots of long discussions in the newsroom about going after the right stories, talking to the right people and filling the paper with relevant content.
What’s relevant? You don’t know until you go out and talk to people — we need to find that mix of what people want and what they need. That means getting off that well-traveled path from your front door to the office and engaging people who don’t travel in your circles.
I’ve done a lot of that the past couple of weeks. Some people told me they dismissed the paper a long time ago. Others have appreciated it and read it every day. But, overall, readers want a stronger paper that tackles local issues, asks tough questions, captures the soul of the community and surprises and entertains readers every day.
That’s a tall order for a staff that has been without a permanent editor for over six months.
We’re remedying that. We have a candidate in the pipeline who looks promising. Likewise, we have strong publisher candidates and look to have John’s shoes filled soon.
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!What else have we done?
On Wednesday, we launched Photo Essay, a full page of pictures on a single topic. Last week’s topic was the Legislature. Look for that every week and give us a call with your ideas.
We’re also launching a Q&A aimed at everyday people like you — not just public figures and newsmakers. It’s a way to meet your neighbors, some of whom have backgrounds that might surprise you.
We also redesigned the masthead to include more weather-at-a-glance, our social media icons and our app (you can download it at: https://www.capjournal.com/newsapp).
The biggest reason we tinkered with the masthead is to get rid of the odd notch the weather created below the masthead. We think it’ll give our page designers more room to be creative.
We also launched a twice-weekly newsletter (sign up at capjournal.com, it’s below the Sports section). It’s free and includes tidbits about what’s going on around town — odd, funny or interesting things we see, or explanations of how we went after a story and why. We send those on Tuesdays and Fridays, and this week will include an odd letter we received.
The Capital Journal has been the voice of this community for over 100 years — we have the archive to prove it. Here’s to 100 more; but we’ll need your support.
