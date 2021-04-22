Governor Noem’s response to allowing migrant children into South Dakota was “No, call me when you’re an American.” That is like indigenous peoples saying to all of our ancestors who came here “No, call me when you’re a native of this country.”
Sounds like the response of an 18th century French princess when she heard the peasants had no bread: “Let them eat cake.”
In St. Matthew chapter 25, Jesus describes the main criteria that will determine a person’s eternal destiny. “Come, you that are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you. For I (Jesus) was thirsty and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger and you welcomed me.Truly I tell you, just as you did it to one of the least of these who are members of my family you did it to me.”
He then says to those who did nothing for the hungry, the naked, or the stranger, “Depart from me into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.”
Imagine how bad things are in Guatemala when parents will send their children across our southern border knowing they may never see them again. Our governor’s response? “Gee, too bad.”
South Dakota is a better state than that. We have room and we have people, myself included, who would gladly help desperate children whose lives are in grave danger every day back home.
