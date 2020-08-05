1 Corinthians 8:9-13 says, “But take care that this liberty of yours does not somehow become a stumbling block to the weak. For if others see you, who possess knowledge, eating in the temple of an idol, might they not, since their conscience is weak, be encouraged to the point of eating food sacrificed to idols? So by your knowledge those weak believers for whom Christ died are destroyed. But when you thus sin against members of your family, and wound their conscience when it is weak, you sin against Christ. Therefore, if food is a cause of their falling, I will never eat meat, so that I may not cause one of them to fall.”
This is a reference to a challenge of Paul’s time that has meaning for us today. Paul is writing to the people of the Corinthian church, who live in the dynamic and diverse city of the port city Corinth. The vast array of ideas meant that there were a lot of people who had a lot of difference in education and beliefs. There was a fear among Corinthian Christians that eating food offered to idols is a sin, but Paul and some Corinthian Christians know that if God is the only God then the food sacrificed to idols isn’t really any different from ordinary food because there is nothing divine apart from God. Paul is writing to say that a Christian who still lives with a polytheistic (believing that there are multiple gods) understanding would be shaken at seeing a Christian eat the food offered to idols. It could go so far as to destroy their Christian faith.
So Paul writes to these “knowledgeable” Christians saying that while it is not a sin to eat food offered to idols, intentionally disregarding your neighbor’s needs or current state of mind is a sin because the action that technically is harmless has now become harmful. If food causes someone to fall, to lose faith, then it is better to abstain from eating in certain ways so that all people of faith can feel welcomed and secure in the church.
The present-day connection is our ongoing debate about the magnitude of COVID-19 and particularly one’s choice to wear or not wear a mask. I am not saying that one side of the argument is the same as the knowledgeable Christians and the other are the “weak” Christians, but to suggest that people are doing the exact thing that Paul says not to do, to engage in behavior that, while may be harmless, could cause another individual to fall.
It goes both ways, if you are the kind of person who takes their mask off when a store asks that you wear one, in some cases even intentionally coughing in that store, that is an example of when what could be a harmless act may cause anxiety in another, or worse make them sick. Or, perhaps you feel educated on the pandemic, and upon seeing people who do not take it as seriously that they are somehow lesser or dumber than you. It may seem like simple and easy facts to you, but to think of your neighbor as “less” than you is still a dangerous behavior, especially when the psychological impact the pandemic has had on some seems worse than the virus itself.
Everyone must take seriously their own beliefs and understanding, while being mindful of what their neighbor also believes. I think Jesus was aware of the different beliefs that people in his day held close to them, and was able to do ministry no matter what those differences were.
We have a difficult job loving our neighbor because the way some people operate is so different that how we operate, and yet if we are resistant to differences, we will never achieve Jesus’ command to love your neighbor. With Paul’s words in mind, let us be mindful of our neighbor’s differences, so that we may love them in the most respectable and honorable way possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.