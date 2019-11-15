“Today, we announce that we have come to an agreement in principle on legislation, the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, to combat the robocall epidemic, that we believe can be signed into law by the president,” said six U.S. House and U.S. Senate leaders said.

The six are Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) - chairman of the Energy & Commerce Committee; John Thune (R-SD) - chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet; Greg Walden (R-OR) - ranking member of Energy & Commerce; Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) - chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology; and Bob Latta (R-OH) - ranking member.

“It’s time to put Americans back in charge of their phones. Our agreement will require telephone carriers to verify calls and allow robocalls to be blocked in a consistent and transparent way, all at no extra charge to consumers. The agreement also gives the FCC and law enforcement the ability to quickly go after scammers. We look forward to finalizing the bill text in the coming days.”

Back in May 23, the Senate passed the TRACED Act by a vote of 97-1. In July, the House of Representatives passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act by a vote of 429-3. The bills will be merged and reconciled as part of the agreement in principle.

