“Today, we announce that we have come to an agreement in principle on legislation, the Pallone-Thune TRACED Act, to combat the robocall epidemic, that we believe can be signed into law by the president,” said six U.S. House and U.S. Senate leaders said.
The six are Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ) - chairman of the Energy & Commerce Committee; John Thune (R-SD) - chairman of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation and the Internet; Greg Walden (R-OR) - ranking member of Energy & Commerce; Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) - chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology; and Bob Latta (R-OH) - ranking member.
“It’s time to put Americans back in charge of their phones. Our agreement will require telephone carriers to verify calls and allow robocalls to be blocked in a consistent and transparent way, all at no extra charge to consumers. The agreement also gives the FCC and law enforcement the ability to quickly go after scammers. We look forward to finalizing the bill text in the coming days.”
Back in May 23, the Senate passed the TRACED Act by a vote of 97-1. In July, the House of Representatives passed the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act by a vote of 429-3. The bills will be merged and reconciled as part of the agreement in principle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.