Matthew 23:26. Blind Pharisee. First clean the inside of the cup and dish, and then the outside also will be clean.
Matthew 23:27. Woe to you, teachers of the law and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside, are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.
In the 1950s (and even in the 1960s) it wasn’t unheard of to discover something foreign stuck to the inside bottom of your soda pop bottle, like a cigarette butt or a roach, dead of course. Obviously, quality control and sanitation still had room for improvement. This happened to my father - twice. Never again would he drink his favorite Bireley’s Orange Soda.
Jesus told the Pharisees to clean the inside of the cup, not just the outside, and Jesus wasn’t talking about pop bottles or about clay dinnerware.
How clean is your cup? Your spiritual cup, I mean. Even if the outside looks spiffy we can still have bits of ground-on crud lingering in the heart. If we pour it out (or scrape it out) at the foot of the cross Jesus will do the sanitizing.
A friend said: “I’ve found that it is in the suffering that the crud rises to the surface. So, the result of suffering depends on what we do with what surfaces.” So, what’s the crud? How about anger, resentment, unforgiveness, bitterness, unwillingness to surrender, pride and arrogance to name just a few. The outside of our lives can look clean, to others, but inside (that well hidden inside) stays disgustingly contaminated.
I don’t know about you, but a dead roach stuck to the bottom of my soda bottle is not a thirst quenching idea.
The same goes for my Christian testimony. What others see as appealing should not alter when I look in the mirror at night. Following Jesus means doing so, inside and out.
