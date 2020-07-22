Have you ever laughed so hard that you end up holding your ribs because it hurt? That kind of pain should come far more often!
A gentle shoulder rub is one thing, but an exhaustive, muscle rending massage is a body-racking rhapsody of pain. Bring it on!
The preceding deep, sporadic and tentative breaths are an aggravation, until the wall-shattering sneeze finally lets loose. Some people are quiet, dainty and polite sneezers. Instead of reversing everything into where my brain used to be, I prefer to let the sneeze go forward and out – I’ll patch the wallboard later.
Then there is the sobering sort of pain. Crying is usually a sign of sadness, but can be an outlet for extreme joy. Either way, when a person has not felt a tear for too long of a time, the stinging around the eyes is undeniable.
An over-exuberant handshake from a friend is a good thing, and feels good a second time when the blood flow returns to your fingers. A slap on the back, if meant well, might rattle your teeth fillings, but is a good pain. And it also feels good when you can share the congratulations by slapping your friend’s back in return.
The first day of practice for a sport season, or of a physically demanding chore or line of work, is a certain punishment to the body. The real pain comes the next morning, as muscles, tendons, joints and calloused skin gang up to remind you of the day before and the joy of getting to do it all over again. That is one of the harsher ways of proving to yourself that you are alive.
Pain is relative. Shotgun practice might bruise your shoulder and create a dread of the next shot. Yet, the same poundings made during the first day of pheasant season don’t even register through the exhilaration of good times and good people.
Hook marks, chapped hands, sunburn, eyes tired from water glare ... still it was a great day fishing. Frosted and rope-worn hands, semi-blind vision from snow glare, feet begging for a hot bath, neck and wrists red from melting snow ... still it was a great day sledding. Sore ribs, hoarse throat from yelling, joints twisted as far as they can go without medical attention ... but the afternoon game of “tag” football was great.
Some pain adds personality. Old injuries sometimes forecast wet or cold weather. Old scars are identifying marks, as well as starting points to regale better and better stories of how they were gotten. Ever arm wrestle someone who can lock their wrist because of an old injury? Ever throw something at someone who is continually cracking their knuckles, supposedly because of joint wear or injuries? Ever burn your hand grabbing something hot that someone else barely notices because of their callouses? Ever get reminded of the time you spanked a child who had something in their hip pocket, thus making “this will hurt me more than it will you” too literal?
A mother’s child-birthing pain is overshadowed when holding the child. A father’s pain of a child growing up is overshadowed when the child says, “I love you.”
Life can be full of pain. In many respects, I pray that mine is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.