Imagine the birth of Jesus

We are toward the end of Advent and our walking the path to a manger in Bethlehem is soon going to end. In just a few days we will arrive at the manger and celebrate Christ’s birth. But there are still a few more days left in our journey.
In the passage found in Luke 1:26-28, the angel Gabriel brings the surprising and fearful announcement to Mary that she will have a baby who will rule from the throne of David.
What a beautiful, strange, wonderful story of a young woman who is told by an angel that she shall bear the Son of God into the world. A story of a loving God who cares deeply for humanity, and at the same time casts love as an unfolding force in history, taking shape through generations of ordinary, unexpected, and often vulnerable people.
God is coming into the world in a hidden, unexpected, subversive way. In a world dominated by men, Jesus will come into the world through the body of a young woman. In a world dominated by Rome and Jerusalem, Jesus will be born into the world through a family from small town Nazareth. In a world dominated by power and violence, Jesus will come with a soft spot on his head and Mary’s milk on his breath.
I remember when my husband and I found out we were pregnant with our son, Sawyer. He was a very planned baby, so my pregnancy wasn’t out of the blue. When I found out, I remember thinking this is one of those moments in my life where my life will change forever.
I also felt that I was not ready to be a mom (I was 33 years old!). When Sawyer was born, it was one of the most powerful moments of my life. I felt a love for Sawyer that I have never felt for another human being. A love all consuming. A love where I knew instantly that I would lay down my life for him.
This is quite possibly what Mary felt when she gave birth to Jesus. Except when she looked into the eyes of her son, she knew she was looking into the eyes of the Son of God. Can you imagine what that would have been like?
Upon reading Luke’s strange, wonderful story of the advent of Christ, each of us is confronted with some important questions: Will we let go of our rigid, narrow definitions of what can and cannot happen in the world and instead embrace a wider richer, more surprising world, that we may not have previously imagined?
What if God is not as distant and remote from us as we have been led to believe? What if strange and wonderful surprises await us because God is alive and determined to be with us?
Let us allow our minds to be blown and our imaginations to be expanded considerably as we attempt not so much to understand than to experience this great wonder that is born among us.
Imagine. Wonder.
