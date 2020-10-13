In his name: Jesus saves

We have heard the joyful sound: Jesus saves! Jesus saves! Spread the tidings all around: Jesus saves! Jesus saves! (Lyrics, Priscilla J. Owens, 1882)
Jesus saves. Two simple words (three syllables in total) within a language of over one million words (170k words considered in current use), yet two words that can change your life — forever.
From my earliest recollection of riding into downtown Atlanta, there was (and remains) a prominent steeple atop the Big Bethel AME church hoisting a landmark neon sign declaring JESUS SAVES. Whether the present church leadership and congregation believe this, I have no idea, but the message still screams out to all Atlantans and to all travelers on Interstate 75 — JESUS SAVES.
More than two thousand years has passed since God’s so-loved world received his only begotten Son, Jesus, the Christ. The name of Jesus is high above every name which is in heaven or upon this earth. At the name of Jesus, one day, every knee will bow and every tongue will confess that he, alone, is Lord. Additionally, there is salvation in no other name than in the name of Jesus. Jesus, himself said, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except though the Son.”
For centuries upon centuries preachers have proclaimed this single name. Evangelist have built world-wide crusades upon this name. Missionaries have sacrificed all, and some have even died, because of this name. Nobodies become somebodies in his name. Great hymns of faith, masterpieces of classical composition and even contemporary Christian artists all declare the name that is above all names. Death brings hope in the name of Jesus. The eternal gates of heaven will open, only with a key spelling Jesus. In a world of prideful skepticism and holy neglect, remarkably we are still living in that dispensational time of God’s grace and yes, thank God — Jesus Still Saves.
