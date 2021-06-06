It is concerning for many that the progressive-left in congress will force legislation to redesign American society. Using a legislative tool called “reconciliation,” Democrats can pass their bills with only a simple majority vote. That being using a razor-slim number of votes in the U.S. House, and a one-vote majority in the U.S. Senate, which is the VP tie-breaker. Liberal Democrats know that mid-terms in 2022 are close on the political horizon. Running scared and energized by a relentless ambition to put in place an American Utopia of government-subsidized life, the establishment of a welfare state. As a result, if legislation goes their way, Democrats envision perpetual guaranteed power. Be vigilant, the enemy is at the gates and its name is Socialism.
What’s next on the liberal agenda it’s a giant tax black hole; a massive $4 trillion economic plan. traditional infrastructure which is the good part of the proposal, combined with what is called “social infrastructure,” which is the bad part of the proposal. Named in generalist terms, “American Jobs Plan,” this plan is the heavyweight contender of all plans. The massive gravity force of this plan will take money needed to fund it, through elevated taxes from corporations, employers and personal income taxes in unprecedented manner. Resultant will be larger withholding from paychecks. I calculated that approximately only 17% of this plan will actually show up in the bridges, roads and rail part. Criticism in congress exists on both sides of the aisle, Republicans are against the “social infrastructure” part, basically, massive welfare programs and many centrist Democrats agree with Republicans as well. Real hard-surface infrastructure is relevant to our nation’s economy and it needs rehab. Real infrastructure should have been proposed as a unique bill. “Social infrastructure,” a separate legislative effort. Democrats know that their radical “New Green Deal” would be easier to sell by masking it with a generalist title such as Social Infrastructure.
When you cross up to trillion dollars accounting, that’s 12 digits following behind a number, it’s the astrophysics realm of money. In my viewpoint, this high amount of dollars was a rush to judgment. It’s all really about changing American class structure with federal social welfare programs. About one-half of our nation’s population would qualify for this subsidy. The traditional quality of personal work ethics, “upward mobility” through education, hard work, and responsibility would not be relevant for that one-half, anymore. A completely dependent class of citizens would emerge.
Interstates need rehab nationally; bridges need maintenance and there are connection opportunities for new bridging over large rivers like the Missouri. Railroads may add motive power options by electrifying portions of their systems and Amtrak could use funding to expand passenger service to South Dakota and Wyoming. A modified “American Jobs Plan” focusing only on real infrastructure funding would cut that present $4 trillion bill proposal by three quarters! The part of this bill covering “social infrastructure,” for example in federally subsidized housing, low-income compensation, free daycare, tuition reimbursements, and more, leave up to individual liberal left states. The blue states that want that future of free stuff, let them have at it just for themselves, let those states pay the bill inside their state lines, and don’t tax all of us! Conservative red states like South Dakota; make job creation from expanded agricultural and industrial development, putting people to work gaining self-reliance. In the long run, that’s a better way.
For your consideration reader; a bit of history...during Democrat President Lyndon Johnson’s administrations from 1963-1969, approximately 200 bills of legislation and regulation were passed called, in general terms, “The Great Society.” The aim of this effort was to establish what was termed, “a more just and equitable society,” in ‘60s lingo. A greater portion of federal and state tax revenue was diverted for welfare programs to fuel liberal progressive ambitions. This was the beginning of what economists call, “wealth redistribution.” President Joe Biden’s plans are not historically new, just a re-do, with a bigger price tag.
Hume is retired from infrastructure land surveying and civil engineering, writing editorials nationally regarding transportation and infrastructure issues from his Milwaukee, Wisconsin residence.
