On April 14th, Governor Kristi Noem rejected outright the placement of illegal border crossers coming in from Mexico in South Dakota by the Biden administration, stating on Twitter—“Call me when you’re an American.” Suffice it to say, the Left went into industrial-strength meltdown, and the bellows of haters went white-hot with self-indignant, self-righteous fury.
Frankly, I can’t tell if it was because (a), the Governor is conservative; or (b), she simply didn’t want a negative impact on South Dakota’s quality of life and economy that a surge of illegal immigrants would bring by negatively affecting the job market. Whether from Mexico or Denmark, the legal entry requirements for immigrants nonetheless remain the same.
This surge of illegals surprised many of America’s larger cities when many of them got in without proper screening first. While there were a fair number of people on the Left whose knickers got twisted in a knot over the Governor’s remarks, the bottom-line truth remains, she was spot-on in her speaking truth to power against the inconvenient lies of the Left.
The Left—who bellyache about, and then accuse Republicans and Conservatives of seeking to ‘destroy our democracy’—fail to remember that perhaps the first and most important concept of our nation, is that it is a representative constitutional republic, and has never been a democracy, which is nothing more than societally-validated mob rule. A republic gives us all a voice, as well as the chance for the little guy to be heard, with the Electoral College as the genius by which 38 states are not held hostage by the other 12 (California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, and Indiana, which make for 278 electoral votes.
Governor’s Noem’s decision to refuse to admit illegals into South Dakota was a clear demonstration of positive, decisive leadership, and one that will save lives, because the Biden administration wasn’t allowed to have its way. Governors are gatekeepers and protectors over their state residents, and States’ Rights—under the Tenth Amendment—are what serve as a check and balance in preventing overreach by the Federal Government.
While some may see Governor Noem’s frequency of appearances on Fox News as more than just a means to her re-election to a second term as Governor, the fact is wise incumbents use their office for the benefit and betterment of all of America. In bringing problems to national attention—along with a proposed solution—a national dialogue can ensue, and working together, is often where the best ideas and solutions can merge into reality.
There are some who actively seek to bully any and everyone who refuse to lockstep into immediate conformity with their demands. Between the ‘woke’ mob that some feel needs to be rocked to sleep with real rocks, to those who want history rewritten to their fleeting whims and demands, none of whom have any real credibility, the fact is there needs to be a sense of maturity and level-headedness in dealing with sensitive matters, and a bunch of 19-and 20-year-olds screaming in the street in places like Portland and Seattle while throwing rocks and/or other objects at law enforcement is not how one goes about making their point.
In responsible governance, it all boils down to a tried and true formula, namely, there’s more that brings together than keeps us apart, and that compromise is necessary, and that it can be done without compromising one’s principles, because if one compromises those, they not only have nothing, they are nothing.
In almost 50 years of following politics—and seeing both good and lesser candidates and elected officials come and go—the best ones by far, and the only ones who truly make the difference and who carve out the best legacy as servants of the people, are the ones who have the heart of a servant, and who surround themselves with like-minded people to carry out the purpose by and through which they were put in place.
In remembering that, they’ll be cherished by their families and those they labored with forever.
Timothy Rollins is a campaign and electoral consultant who has worked on campaign races in both the United States and Canada. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he is an alumnus of both Utah State University and The University of Utah. A dual citizen of both the United States and Canada, he currently lives in Calgary. He can be reached by email at tcrollins@gmail.com.
