Recently the Faith High School Rodeo Team came under scrutiny for using the word "slave" on a fundraiser flyer which was taken completely out of context. I abhor slavery but I also realize there are many different meanings for the word "slave." The kids in Faith were using the word with the definition of it being a verb, which is to work excessively hard. That's what they take pride in doing for a donation to their club from the top bidder at their fundraising auction. Similar meanings are to toil, labor, sweat, plug away, etc... It's unfortunate that someone would have to point this out to a bunch of adults. These kids aren't "forced" to do anything they don't want to. They volunteer to do it to showcase their talents and work ethic. They in NO way were trying to be disrespectful or derogatory to ANYBODY. What is more unfortunate is that because of the uninformed ignorance of many people, many of them aren't from SD, this same group of kids and their advisors are being threatened. That's right, people have threatened bodily harm and even death on this AMAZING group of hardworking young people. I don't care who you are, no one has the right to threaten people because they have a difference of opinion.
Our community and our culture have revolved around hard work for as long as people have been in this country. We value God, family, hard work and responsibility. We take pride in the fact that our children are raised knowing and practicing every one of these values.
The Faith High School Rodeo Team is a diverse team. If people would have taken the time to research things before blowing up in anger and hatred and jumping on the bandwagon, they'd see a completely different picture than what the "activists" have painted. I would be proud to call any and every one of those kids on that team my own. I applaud the job that the advisors have done and are doing. These kids and the advisors have done nothing wrong and shame on those of you who are making this something that it is NOT!! Those of you interested in hearing BOTH sides of the story please do more research and those of you who are flat out lying about things remember that God sees everything. You and God know who you are.
I'm a proud South Dakotan! I'm proud of my family, community, my values our terrific governor and our awesome state!! We all need to get past this whole having to keep our mouths shut because we may offend someone. This IS America and we DO have a voice just like they do. Don't think that just because an event got "canceled" that you can cancel our opinions or our voice!!
