For four decades, I have stopped at homes and knocked on doors, seeking information, quotes and photos.
It’s something a reporter and editor does. I have introduced myself to strangers in South Dakota, Texas, Oregon, Montana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Wyoming and Iowa, all in quest of a quote.
I never worried about being shot.
I did it again on April 18 while wrapping up work on five stories on the beef cattle industry, including on Angus cattle, which are the dominant breed. As I drove past a farm south of Maurice, Iowa — it’s pronounced “Morris,” just FYI — I spotted a herd of black cattle in a pen. A photo would help, and I might get another comment to bolster the story.
Not all black cattle are Angus, so I wanted to ensure I was shooting pictures of the right breed. So I pulled off the road, parked near the house and got out. A dog ambled up, checking out me and my car. It didn’t seem threatening, which is usually the case. There have been a few times, however, when I wondered if I might get a bite instead of an interview.
“Hello!” I called out as I walked toward the house. “Hello! Hello!”
A head popped up from a large disc parked behind a tractor. Ryan Hawkins was wearing a cap and a friendly look, so I identified myself as a reporter and told him what I was working on.
Hawkins was very pleasant. Yes, I could take photos of his cattle. Could I snap a picture or two of him working on the disc? Sure, he said.
That’s been my experience with most farmers. I have pestered dozens of them over the years, and the response has been almost entirely positive.
I thought about that in light of the recent shootings of people who knocked on a door seeking directions, or turned down the wrong driveway, tried to get into the wrong car or had a basketball roll into a yard. In those cases, the homeowner emerged with a gun and fired shots, injuring people and in one case, killing a young woman.
Was I taking an unnecessary risk stopping unannounced and uninvited at homes, especially out in the country? I hope not, because it has been a very helpful technique. I don’t want to rely on official sources or press releases from government agencies. I want to talk with the people literally on the ground.
When I have asked for comments and details from farmers, I got answers almost every time. No one has pulled a gun on me. Not yet, anyway.
A few years ago, I asked an Iowa farmer about corn yields that fall. It’s a nosy question, and sometimes when I ask it, farmers are reluctant to reveal their production.
But this guy just smiled.
“The first liar doesn’t stand a chance,” he said, but then he provided me with the figures, along with a good laugh over that memorable quote.
Sometimes, no one is at home. I have knocked on some doors and walked around farmyards in search of a person, but had no response. I was carrying a camera and a notepad, so hopefully I looked the part of a reporter.
I am a white male. Has that helped? Did it make it easier to be accepted, to receive a friendly welcome? Maybe so.
Sometimes, the response has been, um, different. In Oregon more than 30 years ago, I attended a public meeting and was interviewing people after it ended. I tried to elicit a quote from a gruff old guy — probably my age now — but he wasn’t going to have it.
“How long have you been here?” he asked.
“Eighteen months,” I said proudly.
“Come back when it’s been 18 years,” he said as he turned and walked away. I guess that means I should have met up with him around the year 2000, but I was editing newspapers in Montana then. I hope he wasn’t waiting around for me.
I have stopped at homes and businesses for other reasons as well. It’s part of the job. Yes, there have been a few frightening moments.
In 2011, when I was the assistant editor at The Mitchell Daily Republic, I did an update on the still-unsolved Mathis murders. On Sept. 8, 1981, LaDonna Mathis, 30, and two of her three sons, Brian, 4, and Patrick, 2, were shot in their beds in rural Mount Vernon.
John Mathis was arrested, charged and tried for killing his wife and sons, but a Yankton County jury found him not guilty. No other arrests have ever been made, and most law enforcement officials involved still think they got the right guy.
Like most South Dakotans, I followed the case closely in 1981, and three decades later, digging into the horrific story, reading media and official reports and talking with longtime Davison County Sheriff Lyle Swenson, who is convinced John Mathis did it, made for compelling work.
I stopped at the Mathis home eight miles north of Mount Vernon to see if I could get an interview. The shed where the murders occurred — their farmhouse had been destroyed in a fire — was still standing, and seeing it sent chills down my spine.
No one responded when I knocked at the house, and although I left a business card, John Mathis did not call back.
Three years later, another murder story had me knocking on doors and asking questions.
I was editing The Powell Tribune in northwest Wyoming, and we were covering a bizarre murder story. A headless body was discovered in a frozen slough on the edge of town on Jan. 9, 2014. His left arm had been cut off as well.
We dug deep into the story for months, and investigators finally determined his name was Juan Antonio Guerra-Torres, in part because they traced the elaborate belt buckle on the body to his home area in Mexico. Who has killed him and mutilated the body, and why?
Guerra-Torres had lived in Clark, Wyo., near the border with Montana and worked for dairy farmers. To me, it was obvious we needed to go talk with people who knew him, but the reporter I had assigned to the story was reluctant to do so.
So, that Saturday, May 31, 2014, I drove to Clark. I stopped by several places and learned more about the murder victim. The last place on my route was his home. Was his girlfriend involved in the crime? There had been some hints she was jealous of him pursuing other women when he visited Mexico, and allegations that he was involved in drug trafficking.
By the time I arrived at the home, the afternoon had turned dark and cloudy. Rain was starting to fall and lightning was dancing across the sky. It was an ominous feeling as I parked my car and walked up a few steps to knock on the trailer door.
I knocked and waited. No response. The house seemed quiet. I knocked again, and once again, nothing. So I left, and I admit, I got out of there as fast as possible.
It turns out, my suspicions were correct. The girlfriend, Sandra Garcia had masterminded the murder. She told her brother Pedro Garcia Jr. that Guerra-Torres owed $30,000-$40,000 to some people in Mexico, and she feared she and the children she had with him were in danger.
So they lured Guerra-Torres to the slough, purportedly for a drug deal. Instead, working with John Marquez of Powell, who it turned out lived across the street from me, they murdered him and mutilated the corpse in an effort to disguise his identity.
All three pleaded guilty to the murder and were sentenced to prison. It was a very grim story to cover.
Talking to farmers and taking pictures of tractors, combines and cattle are much more pleasant. So I guess I will keep stopping and knocking, trying to get another quote — and hoping not to meet hostile dogs and angry people with guns.
Tom Lawrence, a fourth-generation South Dakota, has written for numerous newspapers, including The Black Hills Pioneer, The Sioux Falls Argus Leader, The New York Times and other news organizations across the country. He lives in Sioux Falls.
