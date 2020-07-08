Have you heard of the word “zeitgeist?” It refers to a dominate thought, spirit, or attitude of a segment of history.
An example of this might be helpful. Take the German Nazi party during WWII. Their zeitgeist was the sin of Aryan supremacy.
What is our zeitgeist? Our age is characterized by a hostility towards external authorities. Whether the authority is God, government, a border wall, a binary understanding of human gender, or the police, millions of people in the US reject authorities outside of themselves. These authorities are viewed as oppressive and judgmental. “We must evolve beyond these restrictive ideas!” the mantra goes.
This rejection of external authority has led to the acceptance of internal authority. The individual has become the authority in our age. We are told to be “true to yourself,” to live “your truth,” to “find yourself,” to do “what makes you happy,” and to “follow your heart.” All of this is code language for self-governance. Who’s the boss? You’re the boss! Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
What’s wrong with this type of thinking? First and foremost, God disapproves of it. The Bible teaches that the human heart is “deceitful above all things, and desperately sick” (Jeremiah 17:9). We are not supposed to look inside for governance. If we do, we will lead ourselves astray. Rather than looking to ourselves for governance, God wants us to look outside of ourselves — specifically, to Him. He and he alone is infinitely just, loving, righteous, and powerful. Thus, the Bible calls us to “trust in the Lord with all your heart” (Proverbs 3:5).
The application of this discussion is this: don’t accept the zeitgeist. If you do, it will lead you down a destructive path. Forsake self-governance and instead turn to God for governance. He is infinitely good.
