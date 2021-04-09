One of my personal missions as the publisher of the Capital Journal is to use our media company to celebrate the great things we have going for us in our community.
Having lived here for just a little over a year now, I’ve noticed how big high school sports are and how the entire community rallies around and celebrates our high school teams.
So I’ve decided to do something in May that the Capital Journal has never done before and I hope like heck you will support it.
On May 27, we will hold the first annual Capital Journal Best of Preps event. We will celebrate 26 high school athletes who have gone beyond the call of duty for their teams. It’s our way of saying thanks to those athletes who have allowed us to share their stories, performances, and passions. These athletes were selected by a committee within their respective schools and will come from Hughes, Stanley, Lyman, and Sully counties. The judging criteria took many different factors into consideration, including their hard work, accomplishments, integrity, fair play, and sportsmanship.
We’re planning for this event to be a first-rate, big deal for those honored. Every athlete will receive a personalized award, their moment in the sun on stage, a nice dinner, along with recognition in the special publication we will produce in conjunction with this event.
Simply put, I’m hoping to create a memory for these athletes, their families, and those who support high school athletics.
I will be updating information on this event as we hurry to get everything in place so stay tuned.
We will have a limited supply of tickets available to the public and we will announce sales locations shortly. We are also looking for a select group of sponsors that support high school sports to be our partners in this annual event.
If you have any questions, suggestions, or comments, please let me know. Mark your calendars.
