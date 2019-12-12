I received a very visual reminder of this when I opened up our Facebook account yesterday and saw a stunning aerial image of our little city. Capitol Lake is glistening, the river bluffs are flocked, and Pierre looks like a postcard.
It is indeed, a wonderful time of year in Pierre!
As a community, we continue to receive a number of gifts this holiday season. The Helmsley Charitable Trust has recently provided our Police Department with 10 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) which our police officers immediately used in an emergency response to save a life.
Our community members donated more than 420 units of blood to save the lives of strangers, during the annual Tyler Wilcox Guns and Hoses Blood Drive.
And our volunteer fire department continues to defy national trends with a force that is nearly 70 strong!
Just this week, we found out that Pierre Regional Airport will be the first stop on the 2020 Air Race Classic. That’s an all-female airplane race across the country that will bring 50-60 flight teams to Pierre for a pit stop. Also, within the last six-weeks, one of our longtime community members stepped forward to tell us that he is bringing an International Airshow to Pierre this summer!
We have a dedicated Capital Campaign Committee and generous community members who are working together to gift the Capitol City with new outdoor pool features.
Pierre is home to a volunteer team that adds public art to our streets each year, and a variety of partners who are helping us remodel, rebuild or otherwise improve our local sports facilities.
And certainly, one of the most beautiful holiday gifts Pierre receives each year is Christmas at the Capitol. This year, there are 88 trees on display; more than 100 volunteers from all across South Dakota converged on the Capitol to create the nationally recognized event.
The blessings in our little city are many – not the least of which is the giving and generous nature of those who live here!
Here’s to hoping you’re feeling equally blessed this holiday season.
Merry Christmas!
