The Senate recently voted to acquit the president of the two Articles of Impeachment sent to us by the House of Representatives, falling 19 and 20 votes short of the 67 needed to remove him from office. I voted against the articles of impeachment, in keeping with the constitutional intent our framers expected.
Our Founding Fathers included impeachment in the Constitution after much deliberation – to be used only as a last resort. They also put great thought into the impeachment process. They trusted the Senate, requiring more solemn judgement than their counterparts in the House, to decide whether an allegation by the House has the substantiality to require removal from office.
While the Senate does not have the power to impeach, it does have the authority to judge the sufficiency of articles presented to it. Upon the founding of the Senate, James Madison explained that the Senate would be a "necessary fence" against the "fickleness and passion" that tended to influence the attitudes of the general public and members of the House of Representatives. George Washington is said to have told Thomas Jefferson that the framers had created the Senate to ‘cool’ House legislation, just as a saucer was used to cool hot tea.
From the beginning, the Senate conducted a fair, impartial trial. Senators asked 180 questions, 28,578 pages of documents were made available to us and we watched 193 video clips. We did our due diligence and fulfilled our constitutional duty.
And now that the impeachment process is behind us, we can get on with the work the American people sent us here to do: improve the lives of families.
